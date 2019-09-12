Sarah Begg has wanted to be a nurse since Grade 1.
And on Wednesday, she was one of 11 graduates of Oshki-Wenjack’s first practical nursing class in Thunder Bay.
“I feel excited and nervous at the same time,” she said, a few minutes before the pinning ceremony in the city.
Begg, from Kasabonika Lake First Nation, a remote fly-in community north of Sioux Lookout, was drawn to nursing by her desire to help people. She said her classmates describe her as compassionate and caring.
Throughout the two-year program, she felt supported by her classmates and the Oshki-Wenjack.
