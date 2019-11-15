A 40-year-old Thunder Bay man is in custody in connection with Wednesday’s homicide investigation.
Johnathon Mark McKay is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Nazareth Andrew Kwandibens, whose body was found in an Arundel Street apartment.
Paramedics, firefighters and city police all responded to reports of a death at the north-side residence around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Attempts were made to resuscitate Kwandibens.
Investigators in the Thunder Bay Police Service’s major crimes unit have confirmed the nature of the death was consistent with homicide and the victim’s body will be sent to Toronto for a post-mortem examination.
Det.-Sgt. Tracy Lewis said she’s not sure when that examination will take place yet, but police will continue to hold the scene until it is completed.
Lewis confirmed on Thursday that the accused and victim were known to each other.
