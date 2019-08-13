Volker Kromm had his files ready for what he thought was going to be a major financial meeting for the Regional Food Distribution Association on Monday.
To his surprise, the meeting was only a guise for a reception in his honour.
Kromm, the RFDA’s executive director since 2008, was honoured earlier this summer with the Ed Bloos Award from Food Banks Canada for his work supporting remote northern communities in Northern Ontario.
“I was in such a panic because I was supposed to be in a finance meeting today,” he said, noting the reception was a well kept secret.
“It was a total shock.”
