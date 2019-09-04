Thornley Christiansen often recounted tales of his time serving in the merchant navy on the frigid North Atlantic, winds blowing and rain pouring down, so it seemed fitting that the Red Duster was raised outside of Thunder Bay City Hall on Tuesday as the rain fell.
“We have that rain today, so thanks, dad, we appreciate that,” said Russell Christiansen with a chuckle.
Russell attended the flag-raising ceremony with his two brothers and sister in honour of their father who passed away in 2015.
