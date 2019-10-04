A long-awaited major upgrade to Geraldton District Hospital has finally received formal provincial approval.
Nearly $18 million in funding for a new emergency department, chemotherapy suite and culturally-supportive features for Indigenous patients and their families was announced Thursday by Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford.
“Once completed, the new emergency department will provide patients and families with better, faster access to emergency care in a space that can meet the needs of a growing community now and in the future,” Rickford said in a news release.
