Accolades keep pouring in for North American Palladium and its Lac des Iles Mine north of Thunder Bay.
Ontario’s Workplace Safety North (WSN) agency has given the company a President’s Award for maintaining a stellar health and safety record.
“It’s so important to recognize the efforts of workplaces that make health and safety a priority,” WSN president Paul Andre said Friday in a news release.
Companies are rated on a point system and an on-site visit to the workplace.
Earlier this week, the Toronto Stock Exchange deemed NAP one of 30 companies to watch in terms of strong share value and dividends to shareholders.
