Harte Gold’s new president says this year’s setbacks at the company’s Sugar Zone mine near White River are being addressed to put the operation back on track sooner than later.
“I see tremendous potential in the Sugar Zone property and believe the operational challenges experienced to date can be resolved,” Sam Coetzer said Monday in a news release announcing his appointment.
Coetzer brings 30 years of international mining experience to the Sugar Zone mine, including a history of successfully upgrading open-pit properties to underground producers.
