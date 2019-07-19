After nearly two weeks since Edward (Eddie) Tremblay was reported missing, search efforts are being scaled back by Thunder Bay police and the OPP.
“We’ve exhausted all of our search efforts from the beginning of the search until now,” said OPP Const. Diana Cole on Thursday. “We will continue to search as time permits. Our OPP air service will fly over the area as time allows them to do so. Our officers will be attending the area as time permits.”
