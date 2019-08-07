A new mobile training classroom is expected to hold its first class of students this fall in Fort Frances.
The Labourers International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 607 unveiled the classroom on wheels on Tuesday at their Balmoral Street headquarters in Thunder Bay.
The truck, which received more than $180,000 in federal funding, will travel the region in the hopes of training more apprentices in construction.
“I think it’s of great value because we can take it to job sites,” said Terry Varga, business manager for LiUNA Local 607. “We can take it to our members throughout the region.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.