Construction on a new, $777-million hydro transmission line between Thunder Bay and Wawa will be conducted in 11 “work-fronts” starting this month and conclude in December 2021.
In a letter mailed to affected property owners along the 450-kilometre route, NextBridge Infrastructure outlined a “tentative” construction schedule, noting “we are still finalizing some details of the construction plan.”
It added: “Construction activity will take place along the (corridor) right-of-way to accommodate (transmission) towers and conductors, but will also take place off the right-of-way for some access roads, lay-down yards and work camps.”
