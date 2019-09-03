Horsemanship demonstration

Lynn Nicklin works with Zeeva during a horsemanship demonstration by Northwest Naturals, a group of horse enthusiasts who work to have positive relationships with their horses.

 Heather Peden

The Livestock barn at the Hymers Fair was a whirl of activity Monday morning as cows and calves were washed and clipped in preparation for the dairy cattle show.

Ashlyn Schep ran a hair dryer and brush over a calf after the animal had been scrubbed clean.

“It’s just fun, we’ve always done it,” said Schep, 14. “I’ve grown up with it, showing cows every year, since I was little.”

Opting to not show this year but help get the family’s four calves ready for the ring, Schep said there’s a lot of work leading up to the show each year, beginning with selecting which animals look the best for the show ring.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

