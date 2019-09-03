The Livestock barn at the Hymers Fair was a whirl of activity Monday morning as cows and calves were washed and clipped in preparation for the dairy cattle show.
Ashlyn Schep ran a hair dryer and brush over a calf after the animal had been scrubbed clean.
“It’s just fun, we’ve always done it,” said Schep, 14. “I’ve grown up with it, showing cows every year, since I was little.”
Opting to not show this year but help get the family’s four calves ready for the ring, Schep said there’s a lot of work leading up to the show each year, beginning with selecting which animals look the best for the show ring.
