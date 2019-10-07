Fourteen moms and babies took part in the 2019 Breastfeeding Challenge on Saturday at the Our Kids Count location on Crawford Street.
The worldwide initiative, which attempted to break the record for most moms breastfeeding simultaneously, was the 22nd edition of the event focusing on breastfeeding education.
Nancy Hoeve, a La Leche League local leader with La Leche League Canada, said the alarming rise in babies dying who are not breastfed is the reason this event takes place.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.