A motorcyclist has suffered non-life threatening injuries after crashing on Highway 130 on Wednesday afternoon.
Thunder Bay OPP officers, Superior North EMS and Oliver Paipoonge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision around 2:35 p.m. on the highway west of Vibert Road.
The driver was travelling westbound when they lost control of the motorcycle and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder of the roadway.
The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.