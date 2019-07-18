The roaring of engines and squealing of tires will be loud and clear on the grounds of the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition during the fourth annual Thunder at the Bay motorsports show.
The two-day event is set to take place Aug. 17 and 18 in the CLE’s Coliseum and the surrounding grounds and will feature nearly 300 vehicles from custom and classic cars to race vehicles, antique snow machines, jeeps, rat rods, bikes, muscle cars and vehicles still in progress.
“The work-in-progress cars have just been started so it gives people the encouragement that the vehicles will be driven,” said Kevin Merkley, chairperson of the Thunder at the Bay planning committee.

