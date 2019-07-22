With 550 Bombardier employees expected to be out of work in the city this November, the MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan is working to make sure support is in place for the laid-off workers.
“It looks inevitable the November layoffs are definitely going to happen,” said Judith Monteith-Farrell. “That’s what the union and the company is telling us.”
The NDP MPP said she’s been meeting with union officials since she’s been elected and is looking to provide support and hope to the more than 500 Thunder Bay families that will be affected by the layoffs that were announced earlier this month.
Monteith-Farrell said that support includes matching employees with other job opportunities in the region to helping families transition their children’s health-care to OHIP-plus once their benefits no longer cover the children’s prescriptions.
“That’s going to be my job,” she said. “Ensuring every support we can provide and ensure the government is going to provide them in our community.”
In Thunder Bay on Friday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the provincial and federal governments need to stop blaming each other for Bombardier’s situation and start building transit and establish higher Canadian content criteria for contracts.
———
