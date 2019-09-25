A Thunder Bay man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in the city’s south core last year.
Police say Amelia Corrie Sainnawap, 31, was found unconscious in a laneway in the 200 block of Simpson Street just after midnight on Aug. 22.
Sainnawap was discovered by a passerby who called 911. Paramedics brought the woman to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
