The Wake the Giant Music Festival was held Saturday, featuring double-digit Indigenous and non-Indigenous music acts to close out the three days of Wake the Giant events.
Nearly 4,000 people were expected to attend the full-day festival at Prince Arthur’s Landing, with more than 300 northern First Nation youths also making it to Marina Park.
Among the Indigenous youths were 14 students from Deer Lake First Nation — 750 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay — who took the stage in the afternoon to sing.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.