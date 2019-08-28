NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says cuts to health care, youth services and education, combined with job losses are not going make things better for people, so she is working to come up with an action plan to “keep Northwestern Ontario at the top of the agenda.”
Horwath is spending a week in Thunder Bay with her entire NDP caucus consisting of about 40 MPPs, including Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell.
“I’m here to partner with Thunder Bay,” she said. “We want to make it easier for everyone to build a good life here in Thunder Bay and throughout the region.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.