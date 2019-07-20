There is no will on the part of both the provincial and federal governments to address the water crisis in First Nations communities, says Sol Mamakwa, the NDP MPP for Kiiwetinoong.
“If they wanted to make an investment in addressing — whether it’s overcrowding, whether it’s the housing crisis, whether it’s mental health — there are a lot of compounding issues,” Mamakwa said. “There is just no will. The systems that are there, it’s like they don’t care about their people. . . .That’s how it feels.”
Mamakwa spent two days this week travelling to Neskantaga First Nation, Attawapiskat First Nation and his home community of Kingfisher Lake First Nation to discuss the boil-water advisories that have been plaguing countless northern communities for decades with Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.
Neskantaga has had a boil-water advisory in place for 25 years.
On Friday, Mamakwa joined Horwath and fellow MPPs Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk-James Bay) and Judith Monteith-Farrell (Thunder Bay-Atikokan) at the Valhalla Inn to speak to the water crisis with local news media.
Mamakwa said the issue is that the province says the water issue is not its responsibility, but the federal government is not moving quickly enough.
“We’ve been at this for far too long,” Mamakwa said.
———
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.