Ken Cannon isn’t sure if the world has learned its lesson from the First and Second World Wars.
“There will always be a war in the world I think somewhere,” said the retired master warrant officer following Monday’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Waverley Park.
Cannon served in the military, mostly in Thunder Bay, and at 88 years old he believes it’s important to keep educating youth about the sacrifices made by Canadians.
“It’s most important to remember our fallen comrades and those still serving,” he said.
Despite the cold temperatures Monday morning, a large crowd still formed around the cenotaph in the north-side park.
Cannon was impressed with the turnout.
“I appreciate it very much,” he said.
Maj. Christian Borland, senior nursing officer with 18 Field Ambulance in the city, has been deployed three times to Afghanistan and once to Bosnia. He was impressed to see so many young faces in the crowd on Monday.
“It’s our history,” he said. “It’s Canada’s history. We should know it. We should honour it and certainly respect it and respect those who have gone out before us.”
Borland noted that the sacrifices made in conflicts throughout the country’s history made Canada what it is today.
“History is ever-evolving,” he said. “There will be other conflicts, other wars, other missions that Canada will be involved in.”
It’s been 80 years since the start of the Second World War and vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario provincial command, Rob Cutbush, said it’s important to keep educating and reminding younger generations about the country’s past battles, wars, peacekeeping missions and humanitarian aids.
“We have soldiers, sailors and airmen that are deployed all over the world from Canada,” he said. “With the nature of their work, they could come back walking but they could be injured inside and it’s important to have a day like today to remember the sacrifices that our sailors, soldiers and airmen gave for the defense of this country.”
Monday’s ceremony included the Star Spangled Banner and Superior, Wisc., mayor Jim Paine attended the service and placed a wreath at the cenotaph alongside Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro.
Cutbush said Royal Canadian Legion Port Arthur Branch No. 5 sends representatives to Memorial Day services across the border and Superior reciprocates at the Thunder Bay service, so they made Monday’s service bi-national.
