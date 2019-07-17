Fort Frances Mayor June Caul says she’s “cautiously optimistic” about the future of her town’s dormant pulp and paper mill following confirmation of the property’s new owner.
Caul said after town council met with Riversedge Developments’ management last week, she felt the company will consider options for the property other than demolition.
The announcement that Riversedge has obtained the property from Resolute Forest Products was not a surprise, as it confirmed rumours that have been circulating in the town for about six months.
