Less fires, more hectres burned. That was the fire season for Northwestern Ontario through the spring and summer.
The north saw 519 fires as of Aug. 30, compared to the 10-year average of 777.
The hectres were where the problems cropped up. As of Aug. 30, over 270,000 hectres have burned whereas the 10-year average comes in a little over half of that mark at 137,523.
“There’s just larger fires up north,” said Trent Mann, fire operations supervisor for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry at the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services-Thunder Bay office, on Saturday.
