Though it will undoubtedly seem like cold comfort to those forced from their homes, three big forest fires creating thick smoke in Ontario’s remote north are nowhere near as large as some of the country’s more infamous blazes.
Red Lake Fire No. 23, the blaze that forced the ongoing evacuation of Keewaywin First Nation, was pegged at just under 93,000 hectares Wednesday following a re-mapping of its boundary.
Keewaywin is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.
