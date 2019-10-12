Online threats made to two Thunder Bay high schools saw one close on Friday while the other remained under a hold and secure.
Both Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute and St. Patrick High School received threats through Snapchat.
Police say the threat against Westgate was posted after 8 p.m. on Thursday and featured a photograph of what appears to be a rifle with a caption “watch out Westgate.”
As a precaution, Lakehead Public Schools closed Westgate on Friday with board officials saying all efforts would be made to re-open the school on Tuesday.
Meanwhile a similar threat against St. Patrick High School was also posted online, showing a photograph of a rifle with a caption insinuating an attack against the school.
Police say they were made aware of the threat after 8 a.m. on Friday and later that morning confirmed it to be a potential threat against the school.
The Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board placed the high school in a hold and secure for most of the day.
Due to the two threats, other schools in the area were also place in a hold and secure, including Westmount Public School, Kingsway Public School, St. Martin Elementary School, St. Elizabeth School, St. Thomas Aquinas School, St. Ann School, and Pope John Paul II.
All hold and secures were lifted around 2:30 p.m.
Thunder Bay police continue to investigate both threats and warn any suspicious activity seen on social media should be reported immediately. Anyone with information that could help in the investigations is asked to call police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.
