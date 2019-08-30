It’s orientation week at Lakehead University where more than 400 international students filled the Hangar on Wednesday to familiarize themselves with the school campus, Thunder Bay and opportunities available to them.
James Aldridge, the vice-provost international at Lakehead University, said they are expecting more than 500 international students from about 60 countries this year, with about 100 of them trickling in throughout the week.
“It’s an opportunity for the international student services team and many others on campus to introduce them to the services we provide for international students, make them feel welcome here and help them be successful during their time here in Thunder Bay,” he said.
