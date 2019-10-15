Police have found the origin of threats against two Thunder Bay high schools last week.
Thunder Bay Police say an investigation by the cyber crimes unit determined that the threats on social media against Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute and St. Patrick High School posed no actual safety risk to the public.
The first threat against Westgate was posted on Snapchat Thursday after 8 p.m. featuring a photo of what appeared to be a rifle and the caption “watch out Westgate.” Due to that post the school was closed on Friday.
Also on Friday, police learned of a second post on Snapchat featuring a similar photograph and caption which appeared to direct a threat toward St. Patrick High School. Students at that school and several nearby schools were placed under a hold and secure for most of the day.
The Lakehead Public School Board and the Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board have said both Westgate and St. Patrick High Schools will be open for classes today.
Police say threats of like those posted last week will be taken seriously by police and the origin of the threats will be thoroughly investigated. Charges may be laid even if no threat was made but the intention of the post was to cause mischief.
Police would also like to remind parents to have a conversation with their children about posting responsibly on social media.
