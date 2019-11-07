Pilots of float planes should take into account their levels of experience before setting out in rough flying conditions, especially when winds are gusty and lake surfaces are choppy, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) advises.
The board issued a “safety message” Tuesday following an investigation into this spring’s fatal crash of a 72-year-old float plane near the Municipality of Red Lake.
Both the pilot and a passenger died on the night of May 28 when the Piper PA-12S sliced through a tree and crashed into a rocky hill at Domain Lake, according to the board’s report.
See the full story with picture of crash scene in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.