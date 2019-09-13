It didn’t take long for Valley Central Public School students to get up close and personal with their new timber frame outdoor classroom on Thursday.
The 20-foot by 20-foot structure, which was built over the summer and accompanies a fully accessible trail through a woodlot at the school, was unveiled Thursday at the elementary education centre nestled in the heart of the Slate River Valley.
Valley Central Public School principal Christy Radbourne said this opens all kinds of learning possibilities with the new addition.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.