Taking in the BrewHa Craft Beer Festival for the first time on Saturday, Noah Knight said he was pleasantly surprised to see so many northern breweries represented.
“There’s a lot more variety than I thought there was going to be,” said Knight, adding with a laugh, “And they’re actually good beers.”
In its fifth year, BrewHa has become a celebration of Thunder Bay coming together, said Jon Hendel, co-chair of the festival.
Local food was served up alongside craft beer, cider, vodka, coffee and kombucha tea, while businesses in downtown Port Arthur offered deals for those with BrewHa wrist bands and city transit gave free rides to and from the festival.
