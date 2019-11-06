The Parade of Lights is returning for its 21st year next month.
With 40 trucks already signed up to be adorned with Christmas lights and decorations, parade chairperson Greg Stephenson said he hopes they get 100 vehicles for the Dec. 7 parade that travels down Memorial Avenue to Queen Street and then continues up Fort William Road to Water Street.
“It’s a significant way to kick off the Christmas spirit,” said Stephenson.
The Thunder Bay Police Association raises money for four charities through the parade — the Thunder Bay chapter of Autism Ontario, George Jeffrey Children’s Centre, Special Olympics-Thunder Bay, and the Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association.
