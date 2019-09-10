Thunder Bay police have arrested a 14-year-old boy, who is charged with uttering threats in connection with a threatening social media post that targeted Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute on Monday.

Officers began investigating at the school after several students reported seeing a disturbing social media post that featured a photograph of what appeared to be a firearm.

Police said in a release that “the caption attached spoke to an alleged threat against the high school.”

See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you