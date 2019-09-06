James Barry is managing Alzheimer’s disease and he is hoping that others can learn to live a full-life with the disease.
Barry will be a part of a conference called Living Well With Dementia: Creating Dialogues of Hope.
The two-day event starts on Sept. 22 with a special Dementia Cafe: A Place to Belong, at the Urban Abbey from 2-4 p.m. followed by a barbecue at the Best Western Plus Nor’Wester Hotel.
