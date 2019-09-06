Conference on way

From left, Susan Bithrey, volunteer with the North West Dementia Working Group and former caregiver, James Berry, who is living with dementia, and Nisha Sutherland, associate researcher at Lakehead University’s Centre for Education and Research on Aging and Health attend the Urban Abby to speak about a conference on dementia.

 Brent Linton

James Barry is managing Alzheimer’s disease and he is hoping that others can learn to live a full-life with the disease.

Barry will be a part of a conference called Living Well With Dementia: Creating Dialogues of Hope.

The two-day event starts on Sept. 22 with a special Dementia Cafe: A Place to Belong, at the Urban Abbey from 2-4 p.m. followed by a barbecue at the Best Western Plus Nor’Wester Hotel.

