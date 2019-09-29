A person managed to escape from a burning house in Thunder Bay’s south side on Friday.
He was seen on the roof of the home at 2155 Arthur St. W. by police officers about 3:15 p.m., before managing to get onto the detached garage. He then made it to safety and was brought to hospital, city police said in a news release.
The inferno had smoke and flames coming from the second-storey, which sustained heavy damage, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a news release.
One cat, two birds and a rabbit were rescued from the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
