A person in Thunder Bay who was found in the Neebing-McIntyre floodway on Sunday has died, police say.
Firefighters and paramedics were sent to the scene near the 700 block of William Street around 6 p.m., police say, where a male was recovered and brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
