Chris Moonias, chief of Neskantaga First Nation, expressed surprise on Monday when he heard that Indigenous Services Canada said they were working with the community to begin repairs that day to the pump that brings water to their community.
“That’s news to me, I haven’t heard anything yet,” said Moonias. “I just talked to my community project manager and they said they don’t even know when they’re going to fix the water.”
