When Lillian Savage came home with her family on Saturday and saw the new play structure in her backyard put together by volunteers that day, she was over the moon.
“It’s amazing, I love it,” said the 10-year-old. “It makes me feel like I want to do something for them and I feel sad because I can’t. They did such an amazing thing for me. I wish I could do something for them.”
On Saturday, two teams of volunteers set to work at 9 a.m. on two play structures on opposite ends of town to be completed about seven hours later. One was for Lillian and the other for Darius Fitzgerald, 3.
