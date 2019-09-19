The Thunder Bay Police Services Board is still waiting on the provincial government to fill its last vacant seat.
Board chairperson Celina Reitberger said on Tuesday they need the seat filled as soon as possible as the Ontario Civilian Police Commission’s appointed administrator, Thomas Lockwood, is set to leave the board this December.
Although the board can extend Lockwood’s time with them, Reitberger said they’re eager to have the position filled.
“We have a lot of work to do and we need that extra body,” she said. “We definitely need this person ASAP.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.