A Thunder Bay police officer was assaulted on Monday evening after investigating a separate incident in the city’s south side, police say.
The city police officer had just completed an assault investigation in the 200 block of Brodie Street around 10 p.m. when a male pedestrian, unrelated to the investigation, approached and bumped into the fender of the police cruiser.
Police say the officer identified himself as an officer and then the male allegedly attacked the officer without warning, striking him in the face.
The male suspect then fled but was arrested in the 100 block of Brodie Street after a brief foot chase.
The officer required stitches for a cut on his nose as a result of the arrest, say police.
A 23-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.