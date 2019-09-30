Reflecting on the dangers they face each day can be a sobering moment for law enforcement officers when they think about those who lost their lives on the job.
“I think it really hits home,” said Sylvie Hauth, chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service.
“You do your job day in, day out, you put on your uniform, you go to work and you do the job to the best of your abilities, but I think a day like today really makes you reflect and really realize that on some days you might not make it home.”
On Sunday, law enforcement officers from across the Northwest region, as well as from Wisconsin and Duluth, gathered at St. Paul Anglican Church in Thunder Bay for the Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day.
