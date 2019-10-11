Thunder Bay police identified Friday a 48-year-year-old city woman being sought for the shooting of a man earlier this week on the city’s south side.
The alleged victim survived following Tuesday’s night shooting, but his condition wasn’t known Friday.
Investigators said the shooting occurred on Dease Street around 9:20 p.m.
Police have declared Holly Emma Papassay a suspect in an attempted murder. Nothing has been proven in court.
Police said Papassay should not be confronted and advised anyone who sees her to call 911.
