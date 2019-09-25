An officer with the Thunder Bay police force has been charged in a 2018 incident involving a girl who was strapped to a stretcher at the time.
The force says the charges under the Police Services Act stem from a Dec. 1 incident that was captured on video and shared on social media.
Police say the unnamed female officer was called to a home to attend to an injured adult and came across the 17-year-old in the same location.
