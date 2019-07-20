Thunder Bay Police are seeking witnesses as they investigate a Thursday morning abduction attempt.
Police say officers took a report of a possible attempted abduction early Thursday from a 29-year-old male. The male victim was walking in the area of Arthur Street and James Street just after 5 a.m., when he was approached by a vehicle and pulled inside. The male was able to free himself from the occupants and exit the vehicle. He was not injured in the incident.
The male flagged down a citizen who assisted him to get to safety. The vehicle of the citizen who helped is described as white van and police are interested in speaking with this person. The suspect vehicle is described as a black van. The occupants are described as two black males and two white males.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the identity of these occupants is asked to contact the police at 684-1200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.
