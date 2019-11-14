Arundel Street fatality

Investigators enter an apartment in a multi-unit residence on the 300 block of Arundel Street where Thunder Bay Police were investigating a homicide on Wednesday.

 Brent Linton

City police are investigating a homicide in the Current River area.

Thunder Bay police officers responded to reports of a death around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Arundel Street. Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

Police say first responders tried to resuscitate a male victim.

The death is being treated as a homicide as it’s investigated by the major crimes unit.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police were holding the scene as of Wednesday evening as the investigation continues.

