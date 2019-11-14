Thunder Bay Police said they were investigating “a serious incident” in the 400 block of Vickers Street on Thursday afternoon.
“Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call just before 3:15 p.m.,” police said in a media release late Thursday afternoon. “Police are now investigating.”
While details were not provided, the situation appeared to be contained.
“There is no ongoing public safety concern as a result of this incident,” said the release, adding that further updates would be coming.
