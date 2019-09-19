The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking two suspects in an attempted abduction on Wednesday evening.
The incident took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. after the victim left the Circle K on Red River Road. The female victim was walking eastbound on Red River Road and heading toward the bus stop at Clarkson Street.
As the victim neared the Kentucky Fried Chicken a motor vehicle – a darker, newer-model SUV – pulled up near her and near the sidewalk. The driver of the SUV spoke to the victim from a rolled-down window and asked if she needed a ride.
She declined the offer and continued to walk toward the bus stop.
After declining the victim says the driver and one passenger of the vehicle exited the SUV, approached her and began insisting she accept their offer for a ride. She continued to decline their offers and said she would call police if they refused to leave her alone. The males then returned to their vehicle.
The victim continued to walk to her bus stop, caught a bus and remained on that bus as she continued to her destination heading toward Victoria Avenue East.
During her bus ride, the victim noticed the same dark SUV following the bus she was on. When the bus stopped to let passengers off, the victim noticed the dark-coloured SUV driving by, circling around before following the bus again.
The vehicle was last seen driving onto Ford Street.
The driver is described as a black male standing about 6-foot-3 and weighing about 250 pounds. The passenger who approached the woman with the driver is described as a black male with a thin mustache standing about 6-foot-5 and weighing about 230 pounds.
Investigators with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Branch are now reaching out to anyone who may have witnessed this incident on Red River Road near the Clarkson Street bus stop. There was a significant number of motorists and pedestrians in the area as the suspects interacted with the victim.
Anyone who may have video footage of the incident, or of a suspicious dark-coloured newer model SUV following a bus between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. from Red River Road to Victoria Avenue East, is urged to contact police.
Call the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online www.p3tips.com.
