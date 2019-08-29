Thunder Bay won’t receive any of the $54 million from the federal government aimed at combating gangs, guns and drugs in Ontario.
Southern Ontario will receive the entire purse.
Thunder Bay Police Service deputy Chief Ryan Hughes took to social media this week in response to inquiries about whether the city police and other northern police agencies would get any portion of the funds.
“We are not getting any of that money. I spoke on the phone this morning and I was informed that none of that money will be coming to Northwestern Ontario,” said Hughes. “It’s very disappointing.”
