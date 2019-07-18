Insp. Ryan Gibson with the Thunder Bay Police Service said he is pleased with progress on the recommendations for the service that came out of the Seven Youth Inquest.
“I’m really happy with our progress from our service’s point of view,” said Gibson, presenting the service’s annual report to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on Tuesday.
“We’ve been working with our partners and we’ve made some great strides.”
Of the 145 recommendations that came out of the inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations youth in the city, six specifically involved the Thunder Bay Police Service.
