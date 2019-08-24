Six people were injured, one seriously, after a large pleasure boat hit the breakwall at the Thunder Bay Marina on Thursday night.
Sgt. Gordon Snyder with the Thunder Bay Police Service, said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the collision that occurred just after 11 p.m. The crash also brought Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS and the coast guard to the scene.
There was no word of charges on Friday and no allegations have been proven in court.
Snyder said it is not uncommon for Thunder Bay Police patrolling local waterways, including the Marina, to find people drinking on boats but accidents do not happen frequently.
“It is uncommon that there’s a serious boating accident like this. That’s not common,” said Snyder. “Collision is rare, but as far as drinking on boats that’s not as rare.”
The coast guard was first on scene of the collision Thursday night followed by two fire rescue boats — a zodiac and Harbour Rescue 1. Three of the patients were brought to shore on Harbour Rescue 1 while the coast guard brought the other three who were determined to be have fewer injuries.
All six individuals who were aboard the boat called Sweet G’s were taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with varying degrees of injury, including one who sustained life-threatening injuries.
On Friday a barge and tug boat were sent out to the breakwall to remove the boat by crane and bring it to shore for transportation to the police station where it will be examined for evidence of what happened.
The public is also asked to report any information regarding this collision to the Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit at 684-1200.
