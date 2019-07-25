As Thunder Bay earned the title of murder of capital of Canada for the third year in a row, the city’s police chief says the current reality in Thunder Bay has put a “tremendous strain” on all emergency services.
With about 51,000 calls for service in 2018, the Thunder Bay Police Service is busier than ever, said police Chief Sylvie Hauth.
Statistics Canada released its annual crime report earlier this week and with eight homicides in 2018, Thunder Bay has the highest murder rate per census metropolitan area in the country.
The city’s crime severity index rating also increased nine per cent since 2017. The crime severity index measures the volume and severity of crimes reported to police.
The numbers aren’t a surprise to Hauth.
“The bigger picture when you look at homicides, violent crime — those are reactive calls for us, so it’s stuff that happens where we need to react after the fact,” the chief said.
What fuels those crimes, she added, are often socio-economic issues and the city’s issues with guns and gangs.
The police service has been working on preventative measures like its Grade 8 program that sees officers travel to northern communities to prepare students getting ready to attend high school in Thunder Bay. Hauth said police let the students know what to expect when they move to Thunder Bay, including how to stay safe.
———
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.