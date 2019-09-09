Mia Mickleburgh and her one-year-old dog, North, hit the trail at Boulevard Lake on Sunday to help raise funds for cancer research at the Bark for Life walk.
“My dad and my papa are both battling cancer so we’re here for them,” said Mickleburgh, adding that it was the first time she has taken part in a fundraising walk, inspired to do so because it involved her dog.
“As soon as I saw it I thought what a better reason to come out than for them and with North,” said Mickleburgh.
When her dad, Paul Mickleburgh, found out what the pair were doing, he decided to join them.
